Eminem Brings Out B.o.B & Royce Da 5’9″ At Music Midtown [VIDEO]

Eminem performed in Atlanta for the first time in nine years on Saturday (September 20), but not at the 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Instead, the popular MC came with surprises in tow at the Music Midtown festival just a few miles away.

As if Eminem’s hit-laden discography wasn’t enough to please the jubilant attendees at Piedmont Park, he invited ATLien B.o.B out to perform “Airplanes,” as well as fellow Detroit MC and Shady Records artist Royce Da 5’9” for a quick lyrical joust during a live rendition of “Fast Lane” from their Bad Meets Evil album.

Footage from Em’s Music Midtown performance can be seen below and on the following pages.

