Suge Knight Accused Of Organizing A Murder Plot

Suge just can’t catch a break. After just being released from jail, the former record mogul and one time owner of Death Row Records has been accused of allegedly organizing a murder plot according to legal documents obtained from TMZ.

Since the allegations, Suge Knight has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from an L.A. man after an altercation on Friday in which the accuser stated he “had 8 guys come to my house and told them to get me or kill me.”

Suge is due back in court on June 8 for the new set of charges.