There’s something special about an MC whose aggressive flow is time and time again superbly intertwined with the most unlikely of sounds and melodies. Hate her or love her, Azealia Banks epitomizes just that.

On “Chasing Time,” the Harlem spitter simultaneously flexes her wicked vocals, giving the rap track an R&B feel laden with electronic effects.

Peep the track below. Broke With Expensive Taste coming soon.

—

Photo: WENN