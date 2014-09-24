Cam’ron Unveils 1st Of The Month Vol. 4 Tracklist

Cam’ron is readying the fourth installment of his 1st Of The Month EP series, due to release on October 1. To whet appetites, the rapper has unveiled the official tracklist.

“Snapped,” featuring 2 Chainz, is leading the charge as far as singles go, along with a proper visual that released yesterday (September 23). The Atlanta rapper is the lone guest on the project.

Peep the official tracklist for 1st Of The Month, Vol. 4 below. Pre-order it here.

1. Killa’s Cry

2. Snapped ft. 2 Chainz

3. Baby Ain’t Mine

4. F*ckin’ Hater

5. 3rd Floor Flow

Photo: YouTube