Hit-Boy Talks HS87 & More In Where I’m From [VIDEO]

Jay Z’s Life+Times have cooked up a new short documentary series called Where I’m From. The inaugural episode stars Grammy Award winning rapper/producer Hit-Boy, who takes viewers back to his humble beginnings.

Hit-Boy, a known hit-maker, challenged himself with the task of building a collective both sonically and aesthetically from the ground up. That, of course, is a reference to HS87, each of whom appear at one time or another in the short visual.

Learn more about Hit-Boy and company by pressing play below (look for a cameo from Hip-Hop Wired). Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube