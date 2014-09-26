B.o.B ft. Victoria Monet – “Lean On Me” [VIDEO]

More content in support of B.o.B’s No Genre 2 mixtape arrives today. This time, “Lean On Me,” featuring songstress Victoria Monet, receives a visual treatment.

The rapper flexes in scenes dripped in black and white, in which he delivers his rhymes with some Mary Jane in tow. Monet assists with vocals and performs some dance moves to boot. In other words, it’s very much a rapper’s rapper kind of video.

Peep the clip for “Lean On Me” below.

[via HHNM]

Photo: YouTube