OG Maco Calls 2 Chainz For “U Guessed It (Remix)” [LISTEN]

In a few weeks time, Atlanta newcomer OG Maco set the Internets ablaze with his viral hit “U Guessed It.” Known for its erratic energy, public demand for the record, which has amassed nearly three million YouTube views, is increasing; next is radio, as he debuts a 2 Chainz-assisted remix.

While Maco’s verse is a ball of energy, which sounds like he’d been exposed to too much gamma radiation in the booth, the Hair Weave Killer keeps his tone suave. The veteran rapper coats the Brandon Thomas-produced cut with slick lines that are memorable upon first listen and totally fitting for the change of seasons.

Stream Maco’s “U Guessed It (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: YouTube