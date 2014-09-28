Ciara Returns Future’s $500K Engagement Ring

Ciara is done with her baby daddy, rapper Future, allegedly. For real this time.

Reports Page Six:

Ciara is not getting back with Future, and sources say she gave back her 15-carat emerald-cut engagement ring, designed by Avianne & Co. and worth about $500,000.

They were engaged in October, but split in August after rumors swirled of him cheating.

Ciara stepped out at Paris fashion week’s Lanvin and Givenchy shows.

Friends of Ciara, who’s working on another album, tell us she’s “definitely not getting back together” with the rapper, and is focused on being a mom to their son, Future Jr.