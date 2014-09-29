Chris Brown’s Mother Asks Therapist To Save Son From Gang Life?

Chris Brown is allegedly trying to get his life in order, but the whole gang affiliation things isn’t sitting too well with his mother. Allegedly, Breezy’s mother, and girlfriend Karreuche Tran, have asked a therapist to intervene.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources tell us … Chris’ mom and Karrueche are so worried … they approached the therapist because they’re deeply concerned Chris is not only compromising his safety by promoting gangs, he’s also ruining his career.

TMZ broke the story … the LAPD has already gone to L.A. clubs, trying to convince owners to ban Chris and his entourage because wherever they go … violence follows.

Chris’ family thinks he does not understand the implications of associating himself with the Bloods. He thinks it’s “cool,” but the family is worried he’s in real danger and he doesn’t have a clue.

We’re told they literally think Chris’ life is on the line.