A Snippet Of Kendrick Lamar’s “I’m Da Man” Releases [LISTEN]

Less than a week after preaching self-love on “i,” a snippet of a new Kendrick Lamar record titled “I’m Da Man” has landed on the Internets.

The source is a SoundCloud page bearing TDE member Ab-Soul’s name, though it’s unclear if it’s the rapper’s actual page, since the West Coast label have a central hub for posting their material. It’s likely that the record or dated or a rough version, because it isn’t properly mixed.

Stream the snippet below.

—

Photo: YouTube