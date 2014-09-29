Chris Brown Shoves Kiss-Seeking Female Fan [VIDEO]

Chris Brown is currently on a strenuous press run in support his recently released album, X and he found himself in a Houston nightclub over the weekend. Naturally, when you have the #2 album in the country, you’re around the world in 80 days, but Breezy got a little bit of unwanted attention as a consequence of his impulsive actions.

The ever-watching eye of TMZ got ahold of a couple of videos that show the brief altercation. As Chris made his way through the swarming crowd, one bold fan not only had the audacity to steal a kiss, but she grabs his face in the process. In a spontaneous reaction, Breezy shoved her forcibly with his arm before his security could swoop in to remove her from his path.

While there have been no reports of any injuries or backlash following the viral videos, Brown is already skating on thin ice even with his freedom to tour the country for his new project. He was just released from jail on June 2 and his history of domestic violence needs no formal rundown. Security guards earn paychecks for a reason and Karrueche Tran was also reportedly in the building. Would have been the perfect opportunity for her to shut haters up by showing she’s ride or die; just saying.

Take a look at quick incident in the video below.

Photo: TMZ