Cam’ron ft. Sen City – “Baby Ain’t Mine” [LISTEN]

With October 1 less than 24 hours away, Cam’ron unveils “Baby Ain’t Mine,” featuring Sen City, from his upcoming 1st Of The Month EP release.

“That baby ain’t mine/B*tch you wasting your time/And mine/Ain’t got my lips or my eyes/All we had that night was just a good time,” Sen chants on the chorus. Meanwhile, Cam adamantly backs those claims in his verse, which isn’t surprising at all.

The Harlem rappers’ recently teamed up on “Snapped.”

Stream Cam’ron’s “Baby Ain’t Mine” below.

