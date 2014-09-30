Tinashe ft. A$AP Rocky – “Pretend” [VIDEO]

After reigning supreme this summer, R&B starlet Tinashe is looking to prove her buzz is more than seasonal fling.

Her follow-up single to the infectious “2 On” is a great indicator of her staying power. Albeit “Pretend” is much more subdued than its precursor, the record uses melodic emotions to simulate a lover trapped in a relationship when she yearns for another’s touch. Despite the cut-and-dry subject matter, the single’s accompanying video is anything but predictable.

Pretty Flacko himself–A$AP Rocky doubles as the record’s guest star and ex-boyfriend who got away. Tinashe appears to content in her new situation but as they say, sometimes you need that ‘ol thing back.

We won’t spoil the scenario but it is definitely worth the watch. Hopefully the good music and vibes continues when the budding singer’s major label debut Aquarius hits iTunes next week on October 7.

Photo: VEVO