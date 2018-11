Cam’ron debuts the fourth installment of his 1st Of The Month EP series, which is also being streamed courtesy of DJ Booth.

Killa Cam delivers five new tracks, including the hilarious 2 Chainz-assisted break-up anthem, “Snapped,” and a cut called “Baby Ain’t Mine” that’s pretty self-explanatory. Hear what the Harlem rapper conjured up by pressing play below.

Photo: Instagram