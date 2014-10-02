Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Never Catch Me” [VIDEO]

Flying Lotus is one of a handful of artists who’s never compromised the quality of his visuals. With his album, You’re Dead, due to release October 7, he debuts a thoughtful clip for its single “Never Catch Me,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Lotus makes a brief cameo, as viewers watch a beautiful story unfold during a funeral. Two children–a boy and a girl–lay dead in caskets, as a roomful of attendees grieve their lost. The beauty in symbolism arrives when the kids exit their vessel to their early graves and begin performing a choreographed dance.

While the adults in the room cannot seeing any of this, the duo are immediately spotted by other children when they exit the church.

Photo: YouTube