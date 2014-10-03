Kendrick Lamar Performs “i” In Toronto [Video/Photos]

Kendrick Lamar aptly does his first-ever live performance of “i” in Toronto, at the annual educational and charity We Day event.

Via WeDay:

Today 20,000 youth, educators and guests joined us at the Air Canada Centre for a day of celebration and learning! And believe it or not, guests started creating change before they even walked into the venue. Maple Leaf Square was transformed overnight into a massive We Scare Hunger food drive thanks to Sobeys and Ford! Students and teachers filled boxes with healthy non-perishable donations; an incredible way to start the day.

The moment We Day started in earnest it was clear that this year things were going to be a little different. We Day transformed into the largest (and loudest) classroom in the world! To kick off the school day, youth got moving to Kardinal Offishall and Karl Wolf’s new song We Turn it Up (check out how you can record your own We Day Dance to the song)! Then everybody settled into their seats for the first class of the day – Economic Empowerment.