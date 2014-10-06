Drake Tops The Beatles On Billboard’s Hot 100

Who better to surpass the legendary rock band in hit singles than the king of anthems himself? Drake can now brag about his 72nd appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100, which oneups The Beatles.

Via TheGrio:

The rapper earned his 72nd appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his song “Tuesday” coming in at number 90 on the list. He’s now surpassed The Beatles and become no. 8 on the list of artists with the greatest number of chart visits of all time.

And a Gramophone trophy cheers to that! See the top 10 artist with the most Hot 100 entries:

1. “Glee” Cast – 207

2. Elvis Presley – 149

3. Lil Wayne – 122

4. James Brown – 91

5. Jay Z – 82

6. Ray Charles – 74

7. Aretha Franklin – 73

8. Drake – 72

9. The Beatles – 71

10. Elton John – 68

—

Photo: Instagram