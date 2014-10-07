The Game ft. Chris Brown & Lil Wayne – “F*ck Yo Feelings” [LISTEN]

The Game has been in a giving mood lately. With the Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf compilation LP set to release on October 14, the rap veteran delivers a new cut titled “F*ck Yo Feelings,” featuring Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

Expact nothing but raw, braggadocios rap from the Compton native and company. Unfortunately, Tunechi’s role on the record is limited to an autotune-laden chorus on the knocking tune. If listeners can get over that, this should be an enjoyable listen.

Fans can own “F*ck Yo Feelings” and a French Montana, Sam Hook and Dubb-assisted song called “Married To the Game” if you pre-order Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf via iTunes.

Press play to stream the tune below.

Photo: Instagram