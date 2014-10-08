Jay Z and Beyoncé Recording Surprise Album, To Include Movie?

Rumors that Jay Z and Beyoncé are recording an album continue to fester. Word is that the couple are recording the not so secret album in Paris—they recently visited the Louvre—with plans to drop the LP out of the blue. See what we did there?

Reports Page Six:

The couple, who finished their “On The Run” tour in Paris last month, are secretly recording together and plan to release a surprise album later this year or early next year, a source said. The couple hopes to repeat the success of Bey’s eponymous album “Beyoncé,” which dropped in December to wild acclaim despite no advance promotion, marketing or fanfare. This unusual release strategy, and the sales that followed, has even become the focus of a study by the venerable Harvard Business School. It’s believed that the famous couple will accompany the new release with simultaneous videos and even a movie. The husband-and-wife entertainers have recently been spotted in Paris, where they looked at real estate near the Élysée Palace last week.

Keep in mind that Page Six is the same outlet that said Hova and Bey were well on the way to divorce. DJ Skee did mention the couple recording music together a few week ago, too.

