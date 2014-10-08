Jessie J ft. 2 Chainz – “Burnin Up” [VIDEO]

With a title like “Burnin Up,” it was safe to assume that the visual for Jessie J’s new single, which features 2 Chainz, would be lusty to say the least.

The British singer-songwriter flexes her pipes while performing some tight choreography in the clip. Shot in Los Angeles, scenes have a “fun in the sun” feel, which Jessie J and company accentuate in skimpy clothing. Chainz appear fully clothed from a satellite location to perform his verse.

“Burnin Up” appears on Jessie J’s upcoming album, Sweet Talker, due to release on October 13. Peep the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube