The Game ft. Bobby Shmurda, Freddie Gibbs & Skeme – “Hit Em Hard” [LISTEN]

The Game has blazed each of the leaks from his upcoming Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf album. This trend continues on “Hit Em Hard,” which features Freddie Gibbs, Bobby Shmurda, and Skeme.

Preceded by a Lil Wayne and Chris Brown-assisted cut called “F*ck Yo Feelings,” the Compton rapper’s latest release is a thrilling street anthem, on which rhymes laden with street references bombard listeners ears. Shmurda delivers a simple, but memorable hook, while the Game and company handle the verses.

Stream “Hit Em Hard” below. Let us know whose bars were the best in the comments.

Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf arrives on October 14. Pre-order it via iTunes.

—

Photo: Instagram