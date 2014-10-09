Funkmaster Flex Gives Hip-Hop History Lesson On Juan Epstein [LISTEN]

Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds sat down with one of their own on the latest episode of their Juan Epstein podcast. In front of a live crowd, Funkmaster Flex shared his wealth of knowledge on Hip-Hop through mounds of anecdotes.

Per Rosenberg and Cipha’s description:

FINALLY! 2 hours with Funk Flex live from Gallapagos in Brooklyn. Flex gives his entire history including how he came up, met and idolized Red Alert, made it to Hot 97 and much more. He even has some kind words for Dame Dash, explains his semi rocky relationship with Jay-Z, and tells an amazing story about begging Puff to put him on back in the day! WHAT?!

Press play to get a lesson on Hip-Hop culture. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram