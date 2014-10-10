Another Model Says Drake Threatened Her, Goes To Cops [Photos]

Drake is having a bad week—and a poor cuffin season overall. Yet another model, and ex-flame, by the name of Shaye G (who we recently featured in Bangin Candy) has gone to the authorities claiming the YMCMB rapper has threatened them.

Reports TMZ:

Drake is under investigation for allegedly threatening an ex — this time in Arizona — and it sounds almost exactly like the accusations a Houston stripper made against him.

Shaye G — an Internet model who was linked to Drake while he was with Rihanna — says the rapper fired off some angry text messages to her last weekend because she posted photos of expensive purses he bought for her.

In one message, Shaye says Drake warned if he sees her anywhere, she’s “getting run up outta there.” She felt threatened enough to get her dad involved, who told Drake to back off.

Shaye reported the alleged threats to cops in AZ early this week — and we’ve confirmed they are investigating, but have not spoken to Drake yet. We’ve reached out to his camp, but now word back yet.