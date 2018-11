“Fawk SNL and that whole cast…”

After months of being on a musical hiatus, Kanye West is back with a new track.

Titled “Power”, the song is reportedly off his upcoming Good A** Job album and features Dwele on the hook.

Never one to hold his tongue, Ye made sure to fire shots at Saturday Night Live, the late night sketch comedy show that parodied his infamous VMA incident with Taylor Swift.

