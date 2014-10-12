CLOSE
Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Visit The Louvre [Photos]

The Carters (Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy) got their full tourist on while in Paris, visiting The Louvre. So of course, Bey shared pics of their visit to the famed museum with the Internets. 

From the pics, this was shortly after Hova sonned a videographer who was curious what the big fuss was about the guy from Marcy Projects that made good.

Word is the Hip-Hop family is also shopping for a home in Paris.

Check out the photos in the gallery.

Photos: iam.beyonce.com

