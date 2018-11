UPDATE: Eminem released the tracklist as well. See it after the jump.

Eminem has a new album, Shady XV, on the way and he revealed its cover just like how everyone should do in 2014, via Instagram.

“Back to basics! Here’s the cover for #SHADYXV out 11/24,” read Slim Shady’s caption to a short clip of him showing off the cover, while simultaneously throwing up the bird.

