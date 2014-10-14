Ariana Grande Confirms Dating Big Sean, Thinks The World Of Him

It’s been rumored for months now that singer Ariana Grande is romantically involved with Big Sean, what with all the spotted canoodling and hand-holding. In her latest interview with UK magazine Telegraph, Grande confirmed she’s indeed dating the rapper. Surprised?

Via Telegraph:

Pop star Ariana Grande has publicly confirmed her relationship with hip hop artist Big Sean for the first time. In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph Magazine, Grande was asked if it’s true that she is dating Sean Anderson, ASKA Big Sean. ‘Yes,’ replied the 21-year-old. ‘He is one of the most amazing men in the whole world, and that includes my grandfather and my brother. I think the world of him, and he’s an amazing person. That’s kind of all there is to it.’

Congrats to the musical pair. We wish them the best.

Photo: Instagram