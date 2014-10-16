Jay Z Checks Paparazzo Flirting With Beyoncé [VIDEO]

The Carters are making their mark on Europe. Jay Z and Beyoncé gave paparazzi a work out in London as the couple visited multiple art galleries in the city.

“You look fabulous Beyoncé,” said one photographer as the couple walked into yet another gallery.

“Watch that,” said Hova jokingly.

What, you seriously thought Jay Z felt threatened? C’mon son.

Reportedly, the couple is working on a joint album.

Peep the footage below. See more photos of Beyoncé in the following pages.

Photo: WENN.com

