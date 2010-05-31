Bizzy Bone Headed To Celebrity Rehab

Although DMX was denied the opportunity to confront his battle with addiction and seek help, the same can’t be said for Bizzy Bone.

Admitting to his constant struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, the rapper has taken charge and is set to receive rehab on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Dre.

Hearing the news of his absence from the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s shows has left many people speculating on what’s going through his head.

Reported by TMZ, the future of the show, and Bizzy’s appearance, are in jeopardy as the producers of the reality show are on a mad dash to secure an actual cast, otherwise the show won’t even be able to air.

Alongside the rapper, the next season is set to be joined by the likes of TIla Tequila and Jason Wahler.

With addiction running rampant throughout the industry with people doing whatever in the path to fame, hopefully the show finds a way to continue pushing forward and helping these sick celebrities.