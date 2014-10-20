CLOSE
Timbaland Previews Track Featuring André 3000 & Tink [VIDEO]

Surprisingly, Timbaland retreated to the shadows after having a monstrous 2013. During that time, he’s been crafting his new album, Opera Noir, from which we receive a snippet of a track featuring André 3000 and the producer’s protege, rising Chicago singer and rapper Tink.

The closing bars of Three Stacks’ verse sound true to its dexterous norm, as one of Timbo’s patented bouncy instrumentals echoes in the background. Tink enters the fold, singing a buttery chorus before the clip comes to a close.

Press play to preview Timbaland’s new record below.

