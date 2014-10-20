Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$ & Ransom – “Knicks (Remix)” [LISTEN]

“Knicks,” a personal favorite from Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s collaborative Piñata LP, receives a proper remix today (October 20). Premiered by Pitchfork, the track features Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$ and Ransom.

Madlib will package and sell the “Knicks (Remix)” via a six-song EP, which is exactly how they promoted “Deeper” and the BJ The Chicago Kid-assisted “Shame” prior to releasing the aforementioned album. The project with also don a track featuring BJ called “Home,” instrumentals for each song, and a bonus beat titled “The Garden.”

Get info on how to cop the Knicks (Remix) EP here. Stream the record below.

01 Knicks Remix [ft. Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, Ransom]

02 Knicks Remix Instrumental

03 The Dunk (Bonus Beat)

04 Home [ft. BJ the Chicago Kid]

05 Home Instrumental

06 The Garden (Bonus Beat)

Photo: Instagram