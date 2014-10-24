El-P & Killer Mike Release Run The Jewels 2 Album

This Friday (October 24) starts off on a high note, as winning tandem El-P and Killer Mike (bka Run The Jewels) release their Run The Jewels 2 album a few days early.

After the project sprung an unfortunate, but inevitable leak, the duo decided to be proactive about their current circumstance. In turn, fans receive 10 hard hitting tracks produced by El-Producto alongside co-producers Little Shalima, Wilder Zoby, and BOOTS. This includes previously released cuts like “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck),” “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry,” and “Blockbuster Night (Part 1).”

Guests range from Rage Against the Machine’s Zach De La Rocha to Travis Barker to Gangsta Boo to Diane Coffee and BOOTS.

Cop Run The Jewels 2 via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram