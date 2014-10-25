Kim Kardashian Paid $500K To Celebrate Birthday In Las Vegas [Photos]

CLOSE
It pays to be a Kardashian. RadarOnline reports that Kim Kardashian received a $500K payday to celebrate her 34th birthday at Tao nightclub in Las Vegas.

Under terms that the reality star would be at the club at least four hours, she could be seen partying in a private section alongside her husband Kanye West, mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and a list of other family, close friends, and party goers.

Peep photos from Kardashian’s celebration after the jump.

