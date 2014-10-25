Drake Drops 3 New Songs; “6 God”, “Heat Of The Moment” & “How Bout Now” [LISTEN]

Drake’s birthday was on Thursday (Oct. 23), but on this Saturday (Oct. 25) the OVO honcho gifts the Internets and his fans with three new songs, “6 God,” “Heat Of The Moment” & “How Bout Now.”

Actually, “How Bout Now” already dropped thanks to a leak, but this is the proper version here. “Heat Of The Moment” (syrupy crooning to the fullest) is produced by Noah “40” Shebib while “How Bout Now” and “6 God” (sh*t talk rapping Drizzy) are produced by Boi-1da along with Jordan Evans and Sik Sense, respectively.

Listen to “6 God” below, the rest are on the flip; all are downloadable. Drake’s new album, Views From The 6, is on the way…

https://soundcloud.com/octobersveryown/drake-6-god

