Casey Veggies – “3AM In Capetown” [LISTEN]

A quick glance at Casey Veggies’ Instagram page indicates just how fruitful his trip to South Africa has been so far. So much so that the West Coast rapper debuts a new track called “3AM In Capetown.”

Despite the song’s foreign inspiration, it’s very much in pocket with other material in Veggies’ growing discography. Producer and DJ, Sango Beats, delivered a beat with a mean bounce, due in part to proper congo drums. That left the wordsmith no choice but to wax arrogant poetics, revealing that his long-awaited debut album is on the way in the process.

Look for Veggies to debut a visual for  “3AM In Capetown” soon. Stream the tune below.

Photo: Instagram

