Calvin Harris ft. Big Sean – “Open Wide” [VIDEO]

“IDFWU” is an anthem in its own right. Meanwhile, Big Sean secures a solid crossover look on Calvin Harris’ “Open Wide,” which released today with a visual.

Considering that the UK DJ and producer’s penchant for making hit records can be likened to the Midas touch, it’s safe to assume that this track will reach prominence sooner than later. The tune will appear on Harris’ forthcoming album Motion, due to release November 4. Pre-order it here.

Peep the cinematic Emil Nava-directed clip for “Open Wide” below.

