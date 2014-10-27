Future – “Hardly” [VIDEO]

It’s Monster season, and not in the sense of Halloween–it’s the title of Future’s new mixtape. With the bundle of new music set to drop tomorrow (October 28), the Atlanta native delivers a visual for “Hardly.”

The track is a homage to Future’s fallen mentor and Freebandz affiliate, OG Double D, who was murdered while driving on an Atlanta highway in 2013. Stream the clip, directed by the rapper, below. Check back tomorrow for the Monster project.

—

Photo: Trill HD