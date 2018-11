As promised, Future delivers his Monster mixtape for your listening pleasure.

Executive produced by Atlanta-based beatsmith Metro Boomin, the project dons 16 records in total. That includes the energetic title track and the melancholy-filled “Hardly.”

Along with Metro, producers include TM-88, Southside, Nard & B, DJ Spinz, and more. Guest rappers are limited to Lil Wayne.

Press play to hear Future’s Monster below. Download it here.

