Nas Crashes Run The Jewels Event, Previews New J Dilla-Produced Song [VIDEO]

Run The Jewels 2 season is in full effect but during last night’s Mass Appeal event at Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn, there was another Hip-Hop equinox being introduced.

Nas stopped through the segment midway to support Killer Mike and El-P’s critically lauded new project as well as to give the crowd a taste of what he had been working on.

To think the legendary MC had been riding the coattails of his debut album without a care for tomorrow would be a crazy notion, and he assured fans that new music was on the way by previewing his new record, the J Dilla-produced “The Season.”

The snazzy melody loop will instantly be recognized by Dilla heads as the “Gobstopper” beat from Donuts, but Nas makes it his by telling you who’s it’s not, spitting “Jay Elec doesn’t write it/Hov couldn’t write it, he vacationing/Jungle the only brother I take sh*t from.”

Watch the flyness in the video below.

—

Photo: Mass Appeal