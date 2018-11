Joell Ortiz has got the answers in the official video for “Q&A,” which follows one quarter of Slaughterhouse from the subway to the interrogation room.

Ortiz goes into detail about his weight loss and the real reason for his “figure shred.” For any further inquires, cop House Slippers or peep Hip-Hop Wired’s exclusive Q&A with the Brooklyn MC.

Photo: WSHH