Diggy Simmons ft. French Montana – “Ain’t Bout To Do” (Prod. by DJ Mustard) [LISTEN]

Young Diggy Simmons is on a mission to disrupt any fragile relationship for Cuffin’ Season 2014.

His new record, “Ain’t Bout To Do” sounds like a golden offer to any “bae,” “boo,” or “babe,” who isn’t getting the proper service from her boyfriend.

The melodic number works on various levels as a dance floor treat with hypnotic flows that sway with the light instrumentation. French Montana comes in off the VIP chair for an ill assist that also highlight his improved skills as a featured artist. And the track’s breakdown midway will undoubtedly become a force to be reckoned with on the Billboard Rhythmic Charts as it continues to circulate.

A couple of weeks ago, an antsy Diggy told his social media followers that he was “impatient with this new music… And sometimes don’t really care about what has to be done on the business side of it so in the meantime.” That being said, his new EP is shaping up to be a must-listen.

Peep “Ain’t Bout To Do” via Diggy’s Soundcloud below. By the way, it’s DJ Mustard on the beat, hoe.

Photo: Instagram/Diggy Simmons