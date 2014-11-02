CLOSE
Drake and Tyga Subtweeting Again, Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner Involved [Photos]

While Tyga actually said he doesn’t like Drake as a person, Drizzy continues to make their pseudo-beef (more like tofu) entertaining thanks to his trademark passive aggressiveness. This Halloween weekend subtweets abounded, with Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner involved in the mix. 

It started with Tyga and Kylie posting their Halloween fits. Because that’s what couples…never mind…

  Not to be outdone, Drake uploaded a pic on the ‘Gram, that featured Kylie Jenner.    

@kyliejenner in the cut

This is when Blac Chyna got involved….

Photo: Instagram

