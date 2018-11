Jay Rock’s Kendrick Lamar-assisted cut “Pay For It” hit iTunes just days ago and it’s already been made the theme song to a Beats By Dre commercial.

In the new ad for Powerbeats2 Wireless, top sponsored athletes such as LeBron James, Cam Newton, Serena Williams, Zou ShiMing and Alexander Ovechkin are seen breaking a sweat to the knocking tune.

See it, below.

Photo: YouTube