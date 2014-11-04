Chris Brown Destroys Adrienne Bailon & Tamar Braxton On Instagram [PHOTOS]

It appears that Chris Brown has a bone to pick with a couple of ladies from the new TV show, The Real, namely Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton.

Apparently some individuals are disallowed from speaking on the R&B star’s hot-and-cold relationship with girlfriend Karrueche Tran and he let the celebrity women have it in a profanity-laced tirade on Instagram.

“BRING THAT ASS HERE BOY” ADRIENNE BAILON…. You ole trout mouth ass bitch. U tried it. Won’t u the same bitch that was fucking wit married men? U also was keeping up with the Kardashians! U can’t talk about relationship goals when u don’t even have life goals. Ain’t you a cheetah girl? Last time u was important niggas was riding spinners and wearing 6x talk Ts. You the same bitch having threesomes like the rest of these hoes. U tried it too Tamara Braxton. U take the role of the ugly sister. It’s always the people wit no career that talk all the shit. Dat plastic surgery fucked yo face up. Bitch look like she always saying “huh”? Muppet face ass! #basicbitchproblems #thotiannas I don’t even need a photo for Tamar, that bitch is beat in every photo! #icanmakeabrokebitchrichbutidontfuckwitbrokebitches

Sheesh. Afterwards, Breezy posted a selfie video of himself cackling at the ether he just spewed. The video that prompted this verbal thrashing can be found below and to us, it doesn’t seem that bad. But somebody was on one and this where is we’re at as a people.

Watch the video below and flip it over to see Breezy’s malicious Instagram attacks.

