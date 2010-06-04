“Def Jam Rapstar” Confirmed For October Release… Drake, Ice Cube, & DJ Premier Make The Cut

Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. and Autumn Games have announced the release date for Def Jam Rapstar, the first true interactive Hip-Hop music game experience.

Developed by 4mm Games, Terminal Reality and Def Jam Interactive, Def Jam Rapstar will be available in North America on October 5, 2010 and in Europe the week of November 2, 2010 for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and Wii™.

The Def Jam Rapstar bundle will include software and one wired microphone and will retail in North America for $69.99 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation®3 and for $59.99 on Wii. Details on European pricing and bundle information will be forthcoming.

In addition, Def Jam Rapstar is proud to reveal the next seven songs featured in the game, including Drake’s “Best I Ever Had”, Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”, Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” and more.

Def Jam Rapstar also announced DJ Premier and Just Blaze as the first confirmed producers who will be providing exclusive instrumental beats for the game’s Freestyle Mode, which allows the aspiring emcee a chance to deliver their own original rhymes over never before heard tracks by some of today’s hottest producers.

The ultimate emcee experience for video game consoles, Def Jam Rapstar is the only music game that focuses exclusively on Hip-Hop, you and your social networks.

With more than 40 of the greatest Hip-Hop songs available at release, including region specific music for the UK and Europe, Def Jam Rapstar allows you to be the star: by rhyming, using your console camera, and uploading your video to the fully integrated community at www.defjamrapstar.com.

Def Jam Rapstar also offers you the ability to freestyle over tracks by some of the hottest Hip-Hop producers and upload your freestyle performances for the world to decide how good you really are.

For more information of Def Jam Rapstar, including all confirmed tracks in game, please go to www.defjamrapstar.com.