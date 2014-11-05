Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Met With Barack Obama, Urges You To Vote

Kanye West as political party advocate? That seems to be the case as Yeezy took to Twitter to urge his followers to vote during these midterm elections, while humble bragging that he and Kim Kardashian met with President Obama.

“Me and my wife met with President Obama two weeks ago,” tweeted Yeezy today (Nov. 4). “I’m supporting the Democratic ticket in these midterms.”

West went on to mention the importance of voting, urging his followers to hit the polls if they hadn’t so already.

Check out the rest of West’s tweets on the flip. Over under Republicans will still play his music?

—



Photo: WENN.com

1 2Next page »