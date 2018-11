After a clip of Taylor Swift rapping along to Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” hit the net, he indirectly returned the compliment by kicking a freestyle over her own No. 1 single, “Shake It Off.”

K.Dot recently stopped by Texas radio show Dede In The Morning, during which the Compton rapper was asked to spit over his favorite pop beat.

Listen to what transpired, below.

Photo: YouTube