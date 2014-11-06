2 Chainz Eats $1,000 Ice Cream [VIDEO]

In GQ and 2 Chainz’s latest episode of Most Expensivest Shit, the rapper indulges in a little frozen creamery garnished with edible bling, bling.

The ice cream 2 Chainz is treated to, dubbed the “golden opulence sundae” comes with gold-flaked Tahitian vanilla ice cream and candied fruit from Parisian market Fauchon, complete with dessert caviar. It’s also served atop crystal, golden spoon in tow.

See what happens in the video below. Is this dessert worth a whole G?

Photo: YouTube