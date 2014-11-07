Trina ft. Tory Lanez – “F**k Love” [VIDEO]

Trina, the undisputed Diamond Princess, has had quite the week regarding her return to rap and her ex-live-in-lover, French Montana.

To cement the past seven days of Trinaness, she’s flipping matters of the heart the bird once again for the official video for “F**k Love.” R&B crooner Tory Lanez, who added flavorful melody to hook, barely makes an appearance, and he didn’t need to. Trina flaunts her timeless bangin’ body in a sexy nightie while getting all dolled up with seemingly nowhere to go.

But lo and behold, she has a very important mission on hand: burying the past and getting on with the future. Literally. After starting up the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the female rap vet’s dark deed is revealed and she carries it out with a mischievous grin.

All she needs now is to roll out those “Trina F Love” t-shirts in time for the holidays to really cash in on this cow she’s grass-fed.

The video of the ultimate payback can be found below.

—

Photo: WSHH