Eminem, Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf Go For Blood In SHADY CVXPHER [VIDEO]

Prepare yourself for great bar overload. Eminem returns with his Shady Records artist Slaughterhouse (Royce Da 5’9”, Joe Budded, Joell Ortiz, and Crooked I) and Yelawolf roster in the highly anticipated SHADY CVXPHER.

Created to promote the upcoming Shady XV double disc album, the clip is 18 minutes worth of straight lyrics. No instrumental or gimmicks, just lyrics for viewers to digest. That said, there’s no option but to press play below.

Shady XV hits retailers on November 24. Peep the official tracklist here. Leave your thoughts in the coments

Photo: Vevo

